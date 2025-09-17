Smriti Mandhana Stars as India Women Defeat Australia by 102 Runs in 2nd ODI, Level Series 1-1 (VIDEO)

India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Smriti Mandhana starred with a century as India defeated Australia by 102 runs in the second women’s ODI to level the series 1-1 on Wednesday. Batting first, Mandhana scored 117 runs off 91 balls. Deepti Sharma added 40, Richa Ghosh contributed 29, Pratika Rawal made 25, and Sneh Rana scored 24 to help India set a target of 292.

And that’s how it is done 😎 🔥#TeamIndia comprehensively win the 2️⃣nd ODI by 102 runs and level the 3 match series 1️⃣-1️⃣



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/64x1QjUHl9#INDvAUS | @IDFCFIRSTBankpic.twitter.com/lXaEYxrqKq — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 17, 2025

Chasing the total, Australia were bowled out for 190 in 40.5 overs. Ellyse Perry top-scored with 44 while Annabel Sutherland made 45, but the rest of the batting lineup could not build a strong partnership.

Kranti Goud claimed three wickets for 28 runs and Deepti Sharma took two for 24. Australian bowlers Darcie Brown picked up three for 42, Ashleigh Gardner took two for 39, and Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, and Tahlia McGrath each took one wicket.

India Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

India Women: 292 all out in 49.5 overs (Smriti Mandhana 117; Darcie Brown 3/42)

Australia Women: 190 all out in 40.5 overs (Ellyse Perry 44, Annabel Sutherland 45; Kranti Goud 3/28)

India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI Playing XIs

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Goud

Australia Women Playing XI: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt