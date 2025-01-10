Smriti Mandhana unlocks another milestone during India's first ODI against Ireland

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 10 : Smriti Mandhana became just the second Indian batter to hit the 4000-run mark in the women's ODI format during India's six-wicket win against Ireland.

Smriti was brisk in her approach, which carried shades of aggression and tenacity. In her swift display, Smriti struck 41 from a mere 29 deliveries. With another impactful display with the bat, Smriti crossed the 4000-run mark.

The 28-year-old boasts 4,001 runs in 95 matches, averaging 44.95 at a strike rate of 85.69. Only former India captain Mithali Raj has a better tally in the ODIs than Smriti. During her illustrious career, Mithali racked up 7,805 runs at an average of 50.68 while striking at 66.19.

With Harmanpreet Kaur rested, Smriti took the captain's responsibility against Ireland in the first ODI in Rajkot. The southpaw effectively rotated her bowlers in the first innings to restrict the visitors to 238/7.

In the second innings, she spearheaded the attack with the bat, perfectly laying the foundation for a 239-run chase. With Pratika Rawal on the other side, the duo accelerated from the beginning to make the most of the powerplay.

Even with the additional burden of captaincy, Smriti remained undaunted. The glimpse of Smriti unaffected by captaincy became evident in the 8th over.

When up against Georgina Dempsey, Smriti displayed her prowess in power-hitting. She shuffled down the track and executed a half-volley to find the boundary rope.

On the next ball, a juicy full toss fell Smriti's way, and she got enough of the bat to clear the boundary line for a six. The series of full tosses continued, and Smriti didn't waste the opportunity that kept coming her way. On the third successive delivery, Smriti flicked past the drive shot to pick another four.

With her explosive batting display, India cruised to 70 with one ball left in the powerplay. Smriti, who had tasted blood at that point, tried to end the powerplay on a high note. She went for a slog sweep but gave away a top thick edge in the process straight to Freya Sargent.

Even though Smriti fell, she had sent a strong message to her teammates about the way this chase was meant to be executed.

Pratika Rawal (89) and Tejal Hasabnis (53*) provided valuable contributions that helped India chase down the target with more than 15 overs to spare.

