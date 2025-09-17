Smriti Mandhana's century powers India to a thrashing win over Australia, levels series 1-1

Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], September 17 : Smriti Mandhana's brilliant century and a dominant all-round bowling performance by the Indian women propelled the hosts to a convincing win over Australia by 102 runs in Mullanpur here on Wednesday.

Australia women's team streak of 13 straight ODI wins has ended. This is Australia's biggest defeat in terms of runs in an ODI. This is India's first home win in ODIs against Australia since 2007; the last win came at Chepauk in February 2007.

India posted 292 in the first innings, with Mandhana being the star with the bat. India started strongly with a 70-run stand between Mandhana and Pratika Rawal before Rawal fell to Ashleigh Gardner in the 12th over.

Harleen Deol and Harmanpreet Kaur didn't score big as both the batters were removed for 10 and 17, respectively. Mandhana and Deepti Sharma steadily took India through the middle overs with singles and doubles.

Mandhana notched the fastest ton in ODIs for India. Barely a day after becoming the number one Women's ODI batter, Mandhana put her prolific form on exhibition in Mullanpur after being sent to bat first.

With a swashbuckling performance, Mandhana cantered to her 12th ODI ton to level England's Tammy Beaumont's tally of centuries in the format. Manadhana took just 106 innings to carve her name in history, while Beaumont achieved the same in 130.

After Australia punched Mandhana's return ticket to the dressing room, Deepti Sharma chipped in with 40(53), Richa Ghosh (29 off 33) and Sneh Rana (24 off 18) buoyed India to 292 with their impactful cameos towards the end.

In response, Australia had the worst possible start, losing Georgia Voll for a duck, followed by Aussie skipper Alyssa Healy for just nine. Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney added 50 runs for the third wicket before Mooney was dismissed by Sneh Rana for 18 runs.

Annabel Sutherland and Perry were the only Aussie batters to get runs under their belt. Perry made 44 while Sutherland made 45. After their dismissal, Australia's tail was bowled out for just 26 runs.

Australia were bowled out for 190, chasing 293, as India registered a comprehensive 102-run win, levelling the three-match ODI series 1-1. The deciding match is set for Saturday in New Delhi.

