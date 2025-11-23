Smriti Mandhana's Father Suffers Heart Attack, Wedding With Musician Palash Muchhal Postponed Indefinitely

The wedding of Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal has been postponed indefinitely after the cricketer’s father was rushed to a hospital in Sangli after suffering a heart attack.

The ceremony was scheduled to take place in her hometown in Maharashtra on Sunday, November 23. According to Mandhana’s manager, the cricketer made it clear that she did not wish to proceed with the wedding in the midst of a medical emergency involving her family.

“Smriti Mandhana’s father was not feeling well since this morning. He was rushed to a hospital in Sangli, and he is currently under observation while various tests are being conducted,” Mandhana’s manager, Tuhin Mishra, told India Today. Mandhana was very clear that in these circumstances she did not want to get married, which is why the decision has been taken to postpone the wedding indefinitely,” he added.

Mandhana and Muchhal were set to tie the knot on Sunday, November 23 in a private ceremony. The celebrations had already been underway for the past couple of days, featuring traditional rituals such as Mehendi, Haldi, and Sangeet, which had built up excitement ahead of the main event. Several of Smriti’s teammates, including Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, Shivali Shinde, and Richa Ghosh, were present to celebrate the occasion.