Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur power India to Tri-Series title with thumping win over Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 11 : India clinched the Women's ODI Tri-Series title in Colombo on Sunday with a commanding 97-run victory over hosts Sri Lanka, thanks to an all-round bowling performance led by Sneh Rana and Amanjot Kaur.

Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/38, while Amanjot Kaur impressed with 3/54. Their combined efforts ensured India's dominance in the final and sealed the Tri-Series crown in emphatic fashion.

Chasing a daunting target of 343, the Sri Lankan batters struggled from the beginning of their innings. Amanjot Kaur struck early, removing Hasini Perera for a duck in just the third delivery of the innings. Although captain Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne attempted to steady the innings with a 68-run stand, Gunaratne was bowled by Kaur for 36.

Sri Lanka crossed the 100-run mark in 19.5 overs and looked to build momentum with a 53-run partnership between Athapaththu and Nilakshi de Silva. However, Rana broke the stand, cleaned up Athapaththu for a well-fought 51 off 66 balls.

Despite building small partnerships, Sri Lanka couldn't maintain the momentum. Harshitha Samarawickrama was dismissed for 26, becoming Kaur's third victim. Soon after, Dewmi Vihanga fell for 4 to Shree Charani, and Nilakshi de Silva, who looked promising with 48, also perished, leaving Sri Lanka at 178/6.

Piumi Wathsala (9) was the next to fall. Sugandika Kumari (27) and Anushka Sanjeewani (28) added a 51-run partnership to delay the inevitable. Kumari was run out in the 46.3 over, while Sanjeewani was the final wicket to fall as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 245 in 48.2 overs.

Earlier, a century from Smriti Mandhana and useful knocks from the middle order helped India reach a massive 342/7.

After India won the toss and elected to bat first, Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal got their team off to a steady start, with careful strike rotation and some odd boundaries. They took India to 45/0 in 10 overs. India reached the 50-run mark in 11.2 overs.

Inoka Ranaweera conceded a couple of fours against Mandhana, but broke the 70-run partnership by removing Pratika for 30 in 49 balls, with two fours. India was 70/1 in 14.5 overs. Harleeen Deol joined Mandhana, and she reached her 32nd ODI fifty in 55 balls, with five fours and two sixes.

India reached the 100-run mark in 21.4 overs.

India reached the 150-run mark in 29 overs.

A huge highlight of the inning came in the 31st over, with SL skipper Chamari Athapaththu conceding four successive boundaries against Mandhana and giving away 17 runs in total. Mandhana reached her 11th ODI ton, going past England's Tammy Beaumont to become the third-highest century maker in ODIs. She reached the milestone in 92 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes.

Mandhana and Pratika reached the century partnership in 95 balls.

The 120-run stand between the duo was over as Dewmi Vihanga removed Mandhana for 116 in 101 balls, with 15 fours and two sixes. India was 190/2 in 32.3 overs. India reached the 200-run mark in 34.2 overs.

Dewmi took the third wicket, removing Harleen for 47 in 56 balls, with four boundaries. India was 219/3 in 36.4 overs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues had the responsibility to guide India to a massive total in death overs, with both finding some quick boundaries. Their 48-run stand was over as Sugandika Kumari dismissed Harmanpreet for a quickfire 41 in 30 balls, with three boundaries and a six. India was 267/4 in 42 overs.

Indian then went on to lose Richa Ghosh (8) and Jemimah (44 in 29 balls, with four boundaries). India was 304/6 in 46 overs.

Amanjot Kaur was run out for 18 in 12 balls on the penultimate ball of the innings. India ended their innings at 342/7 in their 50 overs, with Deepti Sharma (20* in 14 balls, with three fours) and Kranti Goud (0*) unbeaten.

Brief score: India Women 342/7 in 50 overs (Smriti Mandhana 116, Harleen Deol 47; Sugandika Kumari 2/59) vs. Sri Lanka Women 245 in 48.2 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 51, Nilakshika Silva 48; Sneh Rana 4/38).

