Snehasish Ganguly, wife Arpita rescued after speedboat capsized in Puri; DM orders inquiry

Puri (Odisha) [India], May 26 : Cricket Association of Bengal president and former captain Sourav Ganguly's elder brother, Snehasish Ganguly, and his wife, Arpita, were safely rescued after a speedboat capsized off the Puri coast.

On Saturday evening, Snehasish Ganguly and his wife Arpita were enjoying water sports on the Puri seaside. While enjoying the moment, the speedboat lost balance after being struck by a huge wave and capsized in the sea. After the incident, the lifeguards' quick action saved both lives.

Puri Collector and District Magistrate Siddharth Shankar Swain has given an inquiry order. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate was handed the responsibility of inquiring into the matter.

"The incidents happened a couple of days ago. We had a few guests from West Bengal. They were doing different water sports activities on Puri Beach. The speedboat they were travelling in capsized. Subsequently, they were rescued by the lifeguards," Puri Collector and District Magistrate Siddharth Shankar Swain told ANI.

"The Sub-Divisional Magistrate is inquiring into the incident...whether the alleged specific officer had permission to operate in that area. In spite of rough sea, the operator forced the people to do water sports when the water was rough and not suitable for water sports and whether there was any criminal negligence on his part. There are allegations that there should have been at least 10 people on the speed boat, it is alleged that only three or four were present when the incident happened. All these angles are being looked into..." he added.

