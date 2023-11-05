"So beautiful, so elegant....": Cricket fraternity lauds Virat on 49th ODI century

New Delhi [India], November 5 : Following Virat Kohli's 49th ODI century, which helped him equal the record of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, the cricket fraternity congratulated him on his feat.

Virat Kohli created history on his 35th birthday by scoring his 49th ODI century equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI tons, and guiding India to 326/5 in 50 overs against South Africa here at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In the chase of 327, Ravindra Jadeja's 5/33 helped India bundle out Proteas for just 83.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag lauded Virat for his knock.

"What a day to equal the great man's record of most ODI 100's. His birthday at the historic Eden Gardens. Take a bow, #ViratKohli . Congratulations on a great one, ragon mein 100, dil me Bharat," tweeted Sehwag.

Legendary West Indies cricketer and commentator Ian Bishop also said that Virat has his "legacy cemented".

"Legacy cemented: Century No 49 on his 35th birthday for Virat Kohli to draw level with the great Sachin Tendulkar. Two greats of the game," said Bishop.

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also congratulated Virat for his knock, using the Goat animal (an en emoji to say 'Greatest of All Time') and Crown emojis (King).

Pakistan pacer Mohammed Amir also expressed his happiness at how Virat scored his century on his 35th birthday.

"birthday or hundred ek sath. Well done @imVkohli brother great inning. enjoy ur day may Allah bless you always," said Amir.

Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina also expressed how Virat used to talk about scoring 100 runs in every match as a youngster. He also used the viral "So Beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow" line to compliment Virat's century.

"When I first met him, I remember every game he would say, 'paaji aaj 100 banana hai'. Well done Virat, so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow, looking like a wow! @imVkohli

#Kohli," said Raina.

Virat Kohli's record-equalling century also drew praises from Pakistan pace legend Shoaib Akhtar.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also lauded Virat's century, pointing out how he went from lifting Sachin Tendulkar on his shoulders after his 2011 World Cup win to equalling his record.

"Sachin paaji ko Kandhe pe uthane se kandhe se kandha milake chalne wala shandaar safar @imVkohli ka. Many congratulations chase master," said Pathan.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 326/5 in their 50 overs.

Rohit Sharma (40 in 23 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Shubman Gill (23 in 24 balls with four fours and a six) provided India with a brisk start. After their dismissal, Virat carried on the innings with Shreyas Iyer, who scored 77 in 87 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

Quickfire cameos from Suryakumar Yadav (22 in 14 balls, with five fours) and Ravindra Jadeja (29* in 15 balls with three fours and a six) helped India reach the 300-run mark.

Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi all took a wicket each.

India has won all eight of its World Cup matches so far.

