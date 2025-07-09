"So good to see youngsters stand up and win": Ganguly hails Team India after 336-run triumph over England

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 9 : Former India captain Sourav Ganguly hailed the Shubman Gill-led side and praised the young players for their match-winning performance against England in the second Test of the five-match series.

A historic outing with the bat by skipper Shubman Gill and a ten-wicket haul by pacer Akash Deep were the highlights of a comprehensive team effort as India ended their winless streak at Birmingham, securing a 336-run win over England during the second Test on the final day on Sunday.

With this win, India has levelled the five-match series by 1-1. Also, now, after seven losses and a draw, they finally have a win to their name at Edgbaston Stadium.

Speaking to ANI, Ganguly said, "Team India played well. It is a good team. Shubman Gill was outstanding. Rishabh Pant was outstanding. Yashasvi Jaiswal, the fast bowlers, and Ravindra Jadeja have all performed. It has been a fantastic team effort. So good to see youngsters stand up and win."

"It was a great win. Two days later, there is a Test match at Lord's. We hope that they win that Test match too. Best wishes to them. May they play like they played in Birmingham. They will definitely perform well...," he added.

England opted to field first. After getting KL Rahul (2) early, an 80-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (87 in 107 balls, with 13 fours) and Karun Nair (31 in 50 balls, with five fours) helped India gain some footing in the match. Skipper Shubman Gill had valuable partnerships of 203 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (89 in 137 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and a 144-run stand against Washington Sundar (42 in 103 balls, with three fours and a six), helping India towards 587, scoring 269 in 387 balls himself, with 30 fours and three sixes.

Shoaib Bashir (3/167) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue also managed two each.

In England's first innings, India had them on the ropes with 84/5. However, a 303-run stand between Harry Brook (158 in 234 balls, with 17 fours and a six) and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (184* in 207 balls, with 21 fours and four sixes) sent India on an endless hunt for leather and answers. However, Siraj (6/70) and Akash Deep (4/88) got something out of the new ball and tumbled down the last five wickets for 20 runs, bundling them down for 407 runs, gaining a 180-run lead.

India's response was a swift half-century partnership between Jaiswal (28 in 22 balls, with six fours) and KL Rahul, who also continued his good run with a 10-boundary-filled 55 in 84 balls. A 110-run stand for the fourth wicket between Rishabh Pant (65 in 58 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Gill upped the attack, while Gill managed yet another epic 175-run stand with Jadeja, scoring 161 in 162 balls, with 13 fours and eight sixes. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 69* in 118 balls, with five fours and a six. India declared at 427/6, leading by 607 runs and setting England a monstrous 608 runs to win.

During the run chase, England was restricted to 50/3. Jamie Smith (88 in 99, with nine fours and four sixes) was the only glimmer of hope for England as they were skittled out for just 271 runs, losing by 336 runs, thanks to a brilliant spell from Akash Deep (6/99), who ended up taking a ten-fer.

