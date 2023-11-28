"So thankful": Virender Sehwag expresses happiness over safe rescue of 41 workers

New Delhi [India], November 28 : Former India opener Virender Sehwag expressed his happiness after all 41 trapped workers were evacuated successfully from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand.

"Where there is a Will, There is a Way. So thankful that all the 41 workers have been safely rescued. Gratitude to NDRF, SDRF, Army and all those involved in this incredible rescue mission. Jai Hind," Sehwag wrote on X.

Where there is a Will, There is a Way. So thankful that all the 41 workers have been safely rescued. Gratitude to NDRF , SDRF, Army and all those involved in this incredible rescue mission. Jai Hind #UttarakhandTunnelRescue pic.twitter.com/CpJNioRUCy — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 28, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the bravery and determination of rescuers involved in the Silkyara tunnel operation, saying that they have given new life to the labourers, who were trapped in the tunnel for the last 16 days, adding that the mission has set an "example of humanity and teamwork".

PM Modi took to X and said "The success of the rescue operation of our labourer brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience is inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health."

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough, PM Modi added.PM Modi further said that everyone involved in this mission has set an example of humanity and teamwork."I also salute the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. Their bravery and determination have given new life to our labour brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork," PM Modi said on X.

Meanwhile, locals distributed sweets outside the Silkyara tunnel as trapped workers were being rescued from the tunnel.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met the workers who have been rescued along with Union Minister of State General (Retd) VK Singh.

"Initial health checkup of all the workers is being done in the temporary medical camp built in the tunnel," Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted.

After tireless efforts of rescuers which continued for 16 days, locals distributed sweets outside the Silkyara tunnel as trapped workers were rescued from the tunnel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor