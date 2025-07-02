"Some admission of error": Darren Sammy on umpiring in Barbados Test

New Delhi [India] July 2 : Ahead of the second test against Australia, West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said that the match officials have admitted there were "errors" made during the first Test in Barbados, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Sammy was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second day of the first Test that the visitors clinched by 159 runs, courtesy Josh Hazlewood's stunning 5-43 in Bridgetown.

The sanction relates to comments made by Sammy during a media interaction at the end of Day 2, where he criticised one of the match officials in reference to multiple incidents throughout the day's play.

"We've had further chats [with the officials]. They've clarified some stuff. There has been some admission of error as well. This was Barbados, and we're now in Grenada, so we've left that behind," Daren Sammy said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"I said I wouldn't want my players to do that press conference because of the questions I think that would have been posted at them, I strongly believed in what I said," he added.

Sammy admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, after the charge was levelled by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Nitin Menon, third umpire Adrian Holdstock, and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite.

Sammy also said he doesn't hold any grudges with umpire Adrian Holdstock and wished him the best.

"I don't hold grudges. I said what I said, based on what I saw. I've been punished for it. I wish Adrian all the best, to be honest. I mean, we're all human. I have nothing against the umpires. I really wish he has an awesome game," he added.

The home side lost all ten wickets in the final session on Day three, while chasing the 301-run target in a game that was filled with twists and turns.

The second Test starts from Thursday onwards at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's.

