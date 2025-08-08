"Some moments stay closest to the heart": Shikhar Dhawan pens emotional note for son Zoraver

New Delhi [India], August 8 : Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's latest instagram post has moved fans across the world.

Sharing a series of heartwarming, previously unseen pictures with his son, the cricketer reflected on fatherhood, distance, and the little moments that never quite leave us.

Dhawan captioned the post, "WCL mein jab doston ko apne kids ke saath khelte dekha bas ek thought aaya, wish Zora was here. It would've been a different kind of joy. Later, I came across some of his childhood photos... and suddenly, all those memories came rushing back. Some moments really do stay closest to the heart."

These words, simple yet stirring, carried the weight of longing and the tenderness of a father missing his son. The post wasn't about cricket, victories, or fame; it was about a quiet ache and the memories that live on even in silence.

Among the images shared, one stood out, a beautiful capture of Shikhar with Rohit Sharma, his daughter Samaira, and little Zoraver. A rare, sunlit memory frozen in time, a reminder of a simpler moment, of bonds that go beyond the game.

While the World Championship of Legends has come to an end, this post by Dhawan stayed with fans far beyond the final match. It offered a window into the life of a father who has always worn his heart on his sleeve, whether on the pitch or off it.

In an age where social media is often filled with filtered moments, this post felt refreshingly real. A cricketer, a national icon, pausing to say: "I miss my son."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor