“Somebody’s Wife Is Calling”: Jasprit Bumrah’s Witty Reaction Goes Viral As Reporter’s Phone Rings During Press Conference at Lord’s (Watch Video)

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah delivered both with the ball and on the mic on Day 2 of the third Test at Lord’s. While answering a question during the post-match press conference, Bumrah lightened the mood with a witty response after a journalist’s phone began ringing. Bumrah paused and joked, “Somebody’s wife is calling. But I will not pick it up.” His quick wit left the press room in laughter.

Cheeky on the field, cheekier off it! 😄#JaspritBumrah's hilarious reaction to a reporter’s phone ringing mid-press conference! 📱😂#ENGvIND 👉 3rd TEST, Day 3 | SAT, 12th JUL, 2:30 PM onwards on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/UlUhd8klMi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 12, 2025

Before the interruption, Bumrah was discussing the pressure of professional cricket. He said, “Till the time I am wearing this jersey, there will be judgement. Obviously, that’s part and parcel of professional sport. You will always be judged by your performance, day in and day out. When Sachin sir played 200 Test matches, he was also still judged. Somebody’s wife is calling…but I will not pick it up. I’ve left it that way," he responded before continuing, “Everybody judges…I forgot the question. Professional sport is like that.

Read Also | ENG vs IND, 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks MAJOR Test Record After Dismissing England Batters at Lord’s (Watch Video)

Earlier in the day, Bumrah headlined India’s bowling attack with an outstanding spell. He claimed five wickets for 74 runs in 27 overs. His scalps included key English batters Harry Brook, Joe Root and Ben Stokes. His performance earned him a place on the Lord’s honours board. This was Bumrah’s second successive five-wicket haul in the series after missing the previous Test due to workload management.

When asked about his most cherished Test memory, Bumrah recalled the 2021 Lord’s Test. “I don't think about all that. The most memorable test match for me was in England last time. When Shami Bhai and I won the match with batting, so obviously, I will remember those memories. It is a good thing to come to the Honours Board. When my son grows up, I can tell him that my name is on the Honours Board,” Bumrah said.

England Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

England were bowled out for 387 in their first innings, while India ended Day 2 at 145 for 3. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were unbeaten at the crease at stumps.

England: 387 all out (Joe Root 104, Brydon Carse 56; Jasprit Bumrah 5 for 74)

India: 145 for 3 (KL Rahul 53 not out, Karun Nair 40; Jofra Archer 1 for 22)

England v India Day 2 Highlights: Jasprit Bumrah Takes 5 Wicket Haul (VIDEO)