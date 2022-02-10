Somerset County Club appoints Tom Abell as T20 captain

Somerset County Cricket Club (SCCC) has signed Tom Abell as T20 captain for the Vitality Blast, 2022.

Abell replaced Lewis Gregory, who stepped down from his role in order to focus on his playing role across all formats.

"Lewis has done an outstanding job as Vitality Blast Captain. His leadership has been exemplary, and he came within a whisker of lifting the trophy last year. Under his stewardship, Somerset's T20 cricket has been on a considerable upward journey. We have won a huge number of games and have reached Finals Day twice," Somerset's head coach, Jason Kerr, said as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"Lewis and I have discussed this subject at length, and we feel that this will give Lewis the chance to focus on what he does best, and that's making positive contributions to Somerset winning games of cricket across all formats. Lewis is a player of the very highest calibre and his on-field leadership qualities will still be vitally important for us moving forward," he added.

Lewis Gregory led Somerset to the final of last year's Vitality Blast, where they were beaten by Kent.

The head coach further said that the appointment of Abell will give consistency to the team with his leadership.

"Tom has proved himself to be an outstanding multi-format leader and he has done an excellent job when called upon to lead the side in T20 cricket previously. This appointment will give us consistency within the leadership group across the game, and it is a challenge that I know Tom is relishing," said the head coach.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor