"Sometimes people confuse Rohit Sharma as a laidback cricketer," says Nasser Hussain

New Delhi [India], March 12 : Former England cricketer Nasser Hussain on Tuesday said that sometimes people confuse the India skipper Rohit Sharma as a "laidback" player.

The 36-year-old had a stupendous series against England, he scored 400 runs after playing all five matches at a strike rate of 64.21. The India skipper also slammed 2 centuries against the travelling side.

While speaking to Sky Sports, Nasser said that Rohit has a lot of "skill, and brilliance" with his batting. Talking about the recently concluded five-match Test series between India and England, the 55-year-old said that Rohit had a great series as a skipper.

"I think sometimes people confuse Rohit as a laidback cricketer who just lets the game drift. There is a lot of skill, thought, and brilliance about his batting. And I thought he had an excellent series as captain. He himself said in the press conference that he has had to learn and adapt his own style of captaincy at times," Nasser said to Sky Sports.

The former England cricketer asked the fans not to confuse between Rohit and Virat Kohli's captaincy.

"Don't confuse (Rohit with Virat's captaincy) because he has come off the back of Virat Kohli. In your face, aggressive captain. In the huddle at Lord's, saying let's unleash hell on the England batting lineup. Rohit is not quite the same sort of person. He has that fire burning within," he added.

England lost their fourth consecutive match in the series, unable to capitalise on their early 1-0 advantage following a narrow victory in Hyderabad. The visitors had their chances, notably in Rajkot and Ranchi, but India came back strong on both occasions to win.

India defeated England by 4-1 in the five-match Test series. In the fifth and final match, the hosts sealed a massive win by an innings and 64 runs over the English side.

