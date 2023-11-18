Sonia Gandhi extends wishes to Team India ahead of Cricket World Cup final

New Delhi [India], November 18 : Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday extended wishes to Team India ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup final to be played on Sunday.

India and Australia will lock horns in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. India will be looking to lift the trophy for the third time while the Aussies will be looking forward to making it their sixth title win.

"My dear Team India players, First of all, many congratulations to you for your game and teamwork during this World Cup. You have continuously given moments of happiness and pride to the entire country. There are big messages in your journey to the final match of this World Cup. That message is of unity, hard work and determination," said Sonia in a message.

"I want to congratulate the players of Team India on their excellent performance. Today I am remembering the last two occasions when India won the World Cup trophy. First in 1983 and then in 2011. On both those occasions the country was filled with respect and joy. Now that opportunity has come again. Cricket has always worked to unite our country. Now, when you are ready for the final match, the entire nation is standing with you and wishing for your success. My heartiest wishes to you. You have all the qualities to become a world champion. I have full confidence that Team India will win. Jai Hind," added Sonia in her tweet.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

