Sophia Dunkley included in England squad for five T20Is against New Zealand

London [UK], June 20 : England opener Sophia Dunkley earned a recall to the T20I side for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand starting from July 6 onwards.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) issued a statement announcing Dunkley's return, saying, "Opener Sophia Dunkley is recalled to an otherwise unchanged group from those who sealed a T20 series victory against Pakistan in May. Southern Vipers' Freya Kemp will be available as an all-rounder during the series after being named as a batter against Pakistan."

The two sides begin the T20I series in Southampton (July 6) before matches in Hove (July 9) and Canterbury (July 11), finishing with two London fixtures at the Kia Oval and Lord's on July 13 and 17 respectively.

This series follows three ODIs against the same opposition at Durham (June 26) Worcester (30 June 30) and Bristol (July 3).

Head coach Jon Lewis said in a statement by ECB: "This five-match series against a strong New Zealand side is really important for us and also vital preparation as we build towards the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh."

"We are pleased to welcome Freya Kemp back as an all-rounder and we will hopefully see her bowl across this series as she returns from injury."

"Sophia Dunkley comes back into the squad after showing good form at the regional level, she has earned the right to be in this squad. Mahika Gaur is not available to play due to a small side strain. We will look to have her in and around the squad preparing to return to play," he concluded.

England Women squad: Heather Knight (capt), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danielle Wyatt

Women's T20I Series v New Zealand Women

July 6: 1st Women's IT20 - Utilita Bowl, Southampton

July 9: 2nd Women's IT20 - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

July 11: 3rd Women's IT20 - The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence

July 13: 4th Women's IT20 - The Kia Oval, London

July 17: 5th Women's IT20 - Lord's, London.

