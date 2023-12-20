Soumya Sarkar surpasses Sachin with record-breaking ton in NZ

Nelson (NZ), Dec 20 Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar hit his career-best ODI score of 169 off just 151 deliveries to help Bangladesh post 291 all out in 49.5 overs, breaking legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's 14-year-old record during the second ODI match against New Zealand in Nelson on Wednesday.

The effort from the 30-year-old is the highest score by a Bangladesh men's player away from home in an ODI, and the highest in ODIs by a player from the sub-continent in New Zealand, passing Sachin Tendulkar's 163* against the Kiwis in Christchurch in 2009.

The total of 291 is also Bangladesh's highest ODI score in New Zealand.

Soumya's exhilarating knock that featured 22 boundaries and two maximums ended in the final over of the innings when he gave a catch to extra cover while trying to hit a William O'Rourke delivery for a boundary.

The left-hander's innings is now the second-best by a Bangladeshi in ODIs after Liton Das' 176 against Zimbabwe.

Coming to the match, after losing the toss and being put in to bat, Bangladesh looked in trouble, losing their first three wickets inside the 10-over mark. Soumya also lost a fourth partner in Towhid Hridoy (12) during the rebuild, but found help through wicket-keeper/batter Mushfiqur Rahim, who made 45 (57) in a partnership of 91, ICC reports.

After Mushfiqur's dismissal to Jacob Duffy (3/51 from 10 overs), Soumya pressed on to help his team pass 200, upping his rate of scoring while Mehidy Hasan Miraz (19) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (13) attempted to chip in.

Mehidy was dismissed by New Zealand ODI debutant leg-spinner Adithya Ashok, who looked impressive despite finishing with figures of 1/63 from 10 overs next to his name.

Fellow youngster William O'Rourke finished with 3/47 (9.5), taking all three wickets in the final over of the innings and preventing Soumya from breaking Litton Das' record of the highest ODI score by a Bangladesh player (176 in Sylhet against Zimbabwe in 2020).

