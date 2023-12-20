Soumya Sarkar's 169 goes in vain as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets

Nelson [New Zealand], December 20 : Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar's 169-run knock went in vain as New Zealand clinched a seven-wicket victory in the second ODI match in Nelson on Wednesday.

After winning the toss, New Zealand asked Bangladesh to bat first at Saxton Oval.

Opener Soumya Sarkar (169 runs from 151 balls) was the lone standout batter among his teammates as no other players could cross the 50-run mark in the first inning. The left-handed batter slammed 22 fours and 2 sixes against the Kiwi bowling attack.

Soumya's knock also helped him to surpass Tendulkar's milestone for the highest runs in ODIs by a player from the sub-continent in New Zealand. In 2009, the 'Master Blaster' played an unbeaten 163-run knock against the Kiwis in Christchurch.

Wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim (45 runs from 57 balls) played a pivotal role in the middle order and helped the 'Bengal Tigers' put 291 on the scoreboard.

Jacob Duffy and William ORourke led the Kiwi bowling attack and bagged a three-wicket haul each in their respective spells. Apart from them Adam Milne, Josh Clarkson, and Adithya Ashok picked up one wicket each.

In the run chase of 292 runs, Will Young (89 runs from 94 balls) and Henry Nicholls (95 runs from 99 balls) played match-winning knocks to reach the given target. Kiwi opener Rachin Ravindra (45 runs from 33 balls) again proved why he is considered the most talented youngster in recent times.

Skipper Tom Latham (34* runs from 32 balls) and Tom Blundell (24 runs from 20 balls) scored the final runs to beat the visitors by seven wickets.

Bangladesh's bowling attack put up a sloppy performance in the second inning and failed to defend the target. Hasan Mahmud scalped two wickets, while Shoriful Islam picked up one wicket. Rishad Hossain was the costliest bowler among all as he gave away 62 runs in his 9.2-over spell.

Soumya Sarkar was named the 'Player of the Match' after his stupendous knock.

New Zealand have already won the three-match ODI series after winning the first two games. However, they will be looking forward to the final game to end the series on a higher note.

Breif score: Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar 169(151), Mushfiqur Rahim 45(57), Mehidy Hasan Miraz 19(26); Will O'Rourke (3/47), Jacob Duffy (3/51), Josh Clarkson (1/30) vs New Zealand: Henry Nicholls 95(99), Will Young 89(94), Rachin Ravindra 45(33); Hasan Mahmud (2/57), Shoriful Islam (1/49), Najmul Hossain Shanto (0/30).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor