Sourav Ganguly, Aksha Kamboj rally Tiigers of Kolkata for ISPL season 3

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 9 : Former ISPL champions Tiigers of Kolkata are gearing up for a strong Season 3 campaign as they undergo an intense high-performance pre-season programme across Mumbai and Surat, combining match simulations, skill-specific drills, and team bonding sessions ahead of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2026, according to a release.

Owned by Aksha Kamboj under Aspect Sports, the sports arm of Aspect Global Ventures, Tiigers of Kolkata have continued to invest in a long-term vision that blends elite preparation with opportunities for street-bred talent. The franchise's focus this season has been continuity, clarity of roles, and building a squad capable of adapting to different match situations.

Speaking ahead of the season, Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures, and Owner Tiigers of Kolkata, said: "From day one, our vision with Tiigers of Kolkata has been about building something lastingrooted in culture, character, and opportunity. We want to create a platform where street and tennis-ball cricketers feel empowered to perform, grow, and dream bigger. Season 3 is another important step in that journey, and the team's preparation, balance, and mindset give us a lot of confidence."

That vision is further strengthened by the presence of Sourav Ganguly, who has joined the franchise as Co-Owner and Mentor ahead of ISPL season 3. One of Indian cricket's most influential figures and an icon of Kolkata's sporting legacy, Ganguly brings leadership, credibility, and deep grassroots understanding to the Tiigers' setup. His role goes beyond motivationaligning the franchise's ambition with a development-first approach rooted in instinctive, street-level cricket.

Addressing the squad ahead of the season, Sourav Ganguly, Co-owner & Mentor - Tiigers of Kolkata, said: " This league is built on the same foundations that shaped my own journeystreet cricket, instinct, and hunger. What matters most is belief, clarity, and playing with freedom. Tiigers of Kolkata have a strong group, a good mix of experience and youth, and the opportunity to make this season count. I wish the team the very best for Season 3."

On the field, Tiigers of Kolkata feature a well-rounded squad that blends experience with rising talent. Bhavesh Pawar, the only player to be retained across all three ISPL seasons and set to lead the side, remains the backbone of the team with his all-round ability and calm presence in pressure situations. He is well supported by Saif Ali and Rajat Mundhe, both coming off strong previous seasons, along with Saroj Paramanik's consistent all-round contributions. In line with ISPL's grassroots vision, the franchise has also brought in promising Under-19 talents, reinforcing its commitment to giving street-cricket players a clear pathway into the professional game.

Bhavesh Pawar, Captain - Tiigers of Kolkata, said: "The camps in Mumbai and Surat have been intense and purposeful. We've worked on skills, fitness, and match situations, but more importantly, we've come together as a unit. There's hunger in this group, and we're excited to get started and give our best from game one."

The team's preparations have been overseen by the coaching staff, with an emphasis on adaptability, role clarity, and playing fearless cricket hallmarks of success in the T10 format.

Nilesh Kadam, Head Coach - Tiigers of Kolkata , added: "This group has trained hard and trained smart. The balance in the squad gives us options in all departments, and the attitude has been outstanding. The players understand what is expected of them, and we're confident heading into the tournament."

With the ISPL Opening Ceremony scheduled for January 9 and Tiigers of Kolkata set to open their campaign against Chennai on January 10, the franchise heads into Season 3 with renewed focus, strong leadership, and a well-balanced squad tailored for the intensity and tempo of T10 cricket. After weeks of preparation and clarity in roles, the emphasis now shifts to execution on the field as the team looks to translate planning into performances.

