Sourav Ganguly hails Indian Army, PM Modi, HM Shah for success of Operation Sindoor

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 8 : Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has lauded the Indian Army, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah for their swift and decisive response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Speaking to ANI, Ganguly expressed strong support for the success of Operation Sindoor, describing it as a necessary move in the nation's ongoing fight against terrorism.

Ganguly commended the courage and efficiency displayed by the Indian security forces, emphasizing that such resolute actions were vital in dealing with terrorism.

Reflecting the sentiments of many across the country, Ganguly remarked, "Congratulations to the army, Prime Minister and the Home Minister. This was a necessary step since terrorism cannot be tolerated."

The former cricketer's comments come in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, which was met with a swift counter by Indian forces under Operation Sindoor. His remarks echo a growing call for a zero-tolerance stance against terrorism and underscore the critical role of political and military leadership in maintaining national security.

Coming to 'Operation Sindoor', on Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation called Operation Sindoor, destroying four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor