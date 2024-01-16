South Africa add uncapped opener Edward Moore to Test squad for NZ tour

Johannesburg, Jan 16 South Africa have added uncapped opener Edward Moore to the Test squad for the two-match series against New Zealand next month.

Moore will be the eighth uncapped player in South Africa's 15-member squad. He is an experienced campaigner in the domestic circuit, having amassed 7743 runs in 117 first-class matches for Western Province.

He has been in good form this season, scoring 414 runs at 51.75 in the Division 1 CSA 4-Day Series.

Neil Brand will captain the side in the two-Test ICC World Test Championship series, with South Africa set to depart on January 19.

South Africa will play a warm-up match against the New Zealand XI from January 29 to 31 before the first Test begins in Mount Maunganui on February 4.

South Africa squad: Neil Brand (c), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Edward Moore, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, Khaya Zondo.

