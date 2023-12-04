South Africa announce squads for India series; Markram to lead Proteas in white-ball leg, Stubbs gets maiden Test call-up

Johannesburg [South Africa], December 4 : Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced their squads against India for the multi-format series at home, beginning December 10.

Fast bowler Nandre Burger and batters David Bedingham and Tristan Stubbs received their maiden call-ups to South Africa's Test squad for the India series; wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne has been recalled.

Aiden Markram will captain the T20I and ODI squads, while the Test squad will be led by Temba Bavuma.

Bavuma and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada have been rested from the white-ball series. Anrich Nortje, who was ruled out of the World Cup due to a lower back stress fracture, is out of the game in all formats and has no timetable for rehabilitation.

Fast bowler Tristan Stubbs has been added to the Test squad for the first time, along with batter David Bedingham and fast bowler Nandre Burger.

The series will begin with the three-match T20I affair on December 10 at the Kingsmead Stadium. The second T20I will be played on December 12 at the St George's Oval. The 20-over format will conclude on December 14 at the Wanderers Stadium.

The 50-over clash will kick off on December 17 at the Wanderers Stadium. The second and final ODI will be played on December 19 and December 21 respectively.

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (1st and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams.

South Africa ODI squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.

