South Africa Champions announce squad for World Championship of Legends

New Delhi [India], June 6 : The South Africa Champions squad for the upcoming World Championship of Legends (WCL) competition, which is set to take place from July 3 to 13 in England.

The tournament will be hosted at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium and Northamptonshire Stadium in England.

The WCL is a cricket league featuring six teams from six cricketing powerhouses: South Africa, India, Pakistan, England, Australia, and the West Indies. This T20 tournament, approved by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB), will feature retired and non-contracted players.

South Africa Champions is owned by Harry Singh, who is a co-founder and MD of nkd Life Ltd.,

The South Africa Champions squad is captained by the iconic all-rounder Jacques Kallis. The team boasts an impressive roster of legends who have left an indelible mark on the sport:

- Jacques Kallis (Captain): Kallis, one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history, has been a cornerstone of South African cricket with his exceptional batting and bowling skills.

-Imran Tahir: Known for his exhilarating celebrations and match-winning leg-spin, Tahir has been a crucial player in the T20 format. He has taken 502 wickets in T20 cricket.

- Herschelle Gibbs: A dynamic opener, Gibbs is famous for his explosive batting and memorable fielding feats.

-Makhaya Ntini: As one of South Africa's most beloved fast bowlers, Ntini's pace and energy have thrilled fans worldwide.

-Dale Steyn: Renowned for his lethal pace and swing, Steyn is considered one of the best fast bowlers of his generation.

-Ashwell Prince: A reliable middle-order batsman, Prince has been pivotal in many of South Africa's victories.

-Neil McKenzie: Known for his solid technique and versatility, McKenzie has been a dependable presence at the crease.

-Ryan McLaren: An all-rounder with a knack for crucial performances, McLaren adds depth to the team.

-Justin Ontong: A versatile player with significant contributions in domestic and international cricket.

- Rory Kleinveldt: A powerful bowler and handy lower-order batsman, Kleinveldt brings strength to the squad.

- JP Duminy: With his elegant stroke play and off-spin, Duminy has been a key player for Proteas across all formats.

- Richard Levi: Known for his aggressive batting, Levi once held the record for the fastest century in T20 internationals.

- Dane Vilas: A proficient wicketkeeper-batsman, Vilas adds a strategic edge to the team.

- Vernon Philander: Renowned for his precise seam bowling and ability to swing the ball, Philander has been a match-winner for South Africa.

- Charl Langeveldt: An experienced bowler with remarkable control, Langeveldt has been instrumental in many tight matches for South Africa.

The South Africa Champions are set to captivate fans with their blend of experience, talent, and passion for the game.

"We are honoured to compete in the World Championship of Legends and showcase the talent of our legendary players. I have grown up watching cricket, and it's a new feeling to own a franchise cricket team - I am looking forward to witnessing the legends play, which I once saw growing up," said Harry.

