South Africa coach Walter explains X-factor behind Nortje's selection ahead of Ngidi

New Delhi [India], May 28 : South Africa's white-ball coach Rob Walter stated that speedster Anrich Nortje is not far away from returning to his best after his recent struggle and explained the reason for picking the tearaway in the squad.

The 30-year-old pacer has been struggling to find his form since returning from injury after six months due to a stress fracture.

Despite his concerning form, Nortje was picked in the Proteas 15-player World Cup squad ahead of crafty pacer Lungi Ngidi. The 28-year-old pacer missed out on the recently concluded IPL due to a lower back concern.

Walter explained the pace factors as the reason for picking Nortje ahead of Ngidi and said, "The ideal is to use every person's x-factor to the best of our ability. His x-factor is his pace so we are definitely always looking to use that 150-plus speed that he has."

Nortje missed out on on-field action from September 2023 till March 2024. Due to his injury, he missed out on last year's ODI World Cup which was held in India in October.

He also missed out on a Cricket South Africa (CSA) contract but was included in the Proteas T20 World Cup squad.

Since his on-field return, Nortje has featured in 11 games across the CSA T20 Challenge 2024, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and a series against the West Indies.

He has bowled 40 overs picked up nine wickets and has conceded a whopping 449 runs in those 11 matches.

He returned to CSA T20 and featured across eight games and claimed eight wickets at an average of 19.37 and spilt runs at an economy of 8.30 runs.

"They've been tough conditions for a fast bowler and [Nortje was] coming up against a side who were pretty brutal if you were off the mark. He probably experienced the exact same thing having come off a break into his first four games at the IPL. So he probably landed himself in a perfect storm, which in many ways can harden you and get you even more ready," Walter told a press conference on Tuesday. "I still don't believe he's very far away. A world-class performer finds a way and I don't doubt that he will as well," Walter said in a press conference on Tuesday as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

South Africa are placed in Group D and will open their campaign against Sri Lanka on June 3 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

South Africa squad for T20 World Cup: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Travelling reserves: Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi.

