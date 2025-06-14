"South Africa found calm in the storm...": Sachin hails Proteas' maiden WTC title win

New Delhi [India], June 14 : Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar hailed South Africa on their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) win, saying that format continues to weave its magic and hailed Aiden Markram's "composure" and skipper Temba Bavuma's "grit" after scoring vital knocks for their side.

SA ended their 27-year wait for an ICC Trophy since the ICC Knockout 1998, securing their first-ever world title in any format by defeating Australia by five wickets. This was a result of a memorable partnership between centurion Markram and skipper Bavuma, the latter batting despite hamstring issues.

Sachin posted on his X, "Test cricket continues to weave its magic. In a final where every session had its own story, @ProteasMenCSA found calm in the storm. Markram's composure and Bavuma's grit under pressure stood tall in the fourth innings. A century that will be remembered, a partnership that turned hope into history. Congratulations to South Africa on becoming World Test Champions!"

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers also hailed the Proteas for their win and skipper Bavuma for leading the team with "fire and ice". He was in attendance for the match as well.

"Congratulations @ProteasMenCSA Fantastic win and so well played! Hats off to Markram for that match-winning century, and Temba for leading with such ice and fire all through. What an incredible experience of watching this beautiful format of the game! The built up drama, the slow anticipation, and the sweet victory to end it all were moments to savour.. and to experience that with my two boys thrilled and on their toes couldn't have imagined it better than this. Go Proteas!," posted De Villiers on X.

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and middle-order veteran Suresh Raina also congratulated the Proteas on their win.

"Congratulations to @TembaBavuma and the entire South African team on becoming the World Test Champions! 27 years in the making, and a moment that will be remembered for generations. Well done, boys! #WTCFinal2025," posted Dhawan.

Raina also posted, "Congratulations @ProteasMenCSA. What an incredible win, and such a class play by Markram and the team! Well done Temba and the squad! You deserve this! #WtcFinal2025."

Former England pacer Stuart Broad also posted on X, "South Africa! Congratulations. Very happy for you all."

Notably, Broad served as a consultant for team's bowling group ahead of the WTC final match.

Coming to the match, on day one, the Proteas won the toss and opted to bowl first. They dominated the first session with the ball, as fiery spells from Rabada (5/51) and Marco Jansen (3/49) reduced Australia to 67/4. A 79-run stand between Steve Smith (66 in 112 balls, with 10 fours) and Beau Webster (72 in 92 balls, with 11 fours) and a 46-run stand between Carey (23 in 31 balls, with four boundaries) and Webster took Australia to 212 all out.

With the help of early two wickets from Starc and contributions from Cummins and Hazlewood helped Australia reduced South Africa to 43/4 at day one end, with Bavuma (3*) and Bedingham (0*) unbeaten. A six-fer from skipper Pat Cummins (6/28) helped Australia bundle out Proteas for 138 runs and secure a 74-run lead, despite a half-century run-stand between skipper Temba Bavuma (36 in 84 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and David Bedingham (45 in 111 balls, with six fours).

In their second innings, Australia was reduced to 73/7, but a 61-run stand between Alex Carey (46 in 50 balls, with five fours) and Mitchell Starc (58* in 136 balls, with five fours), who also put a last wicket stand of 59 runs with Josh Hazlewood. Australia was bundled out for 207 runs, leading by 281 runs.

Rabada (4/59) and Ngidi (3/38) were the pick of the bowlers for South Africa.

In the run chase, Proteas lost Ryan Rickelton early, but a 61-run stand between Wiaan Mulder (27 in 50 balls, with five fours) and Markram put Proteas on track. An even gigantic, frustrating 147 run stand between Markram (136 in 207 balls, with 14 fours) and skipper Bavuma (66 in 134 balls, with five fours) followed, rattling Australia. Despite Starc (3/63) attempting to keep Aussies alive, Kyle Verreyne hit the winning runs for South Africa to take them to their first ICC title since the ICC Knockout 1998.

Markram took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

