South Africa name 15-member squad for Pakistan tour, Sune Luus not included

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 19 : Interim captain Sune Luus will not lead the South Africa side in the white-ball tour of Pakistan starting September 1 as she missed from the 15-member squad announced on Friday.

Luus led the side during South Africa's brilliant run to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final on home soil, where the Proteas lost to Australia, as per ICC.

South Africa will announce a new captain soon ahead of the Pakistan tour which will consist of three T20Is and three ODIs. The ODIs will be a part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 cycle.

The squad bears a similar resemblance, with 12 of the 15 players who were a part of their memorable T20 World Cup campaign retained.

One big absence will be Chloe Tryon, who has requested a leave of absence. Annerie Dercksen will also miss the series as she recovers from her finger injury.

Wicketkeeper Mieke de Ridder has been handed a call-up and could be in line to make her international debut. All-rounder Nondumiso Shangase, who last featured for South Africa in 2021, is also included in the squad.

All the matches of the series will be played in Karachi, with the T20Is being played between September 1 to 5. This will be followed by the ODI series between September 8 to 14.

South Africa squad: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor