South Africa pacer Coetzee ruled out of second Test against India due to pelvic inflammation

Johannesburg [South Africa], December 30 : South African pacer Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the New Year's Test, the second of the two-match series against India, due to pelvic inflammation.

The second Test is scheduled to be played from January 3-7 at Cape Town's Newlands Stadium, as per the ICC.

Coetzee developed pelvic inflammation during the first test, and the condition deteriorated while bowling on the third day. He underwent scans on Friday, December 29, which revealed the extent of his injury.

Head coach Shukri Conrad consequently released Coetzee from the squad as a precautionary measure. No replacement has been named.

The 23-year-old pacer has represented Proteas in three Tests, taking 10 wickets. Having made his debut across all formats this year, Coetzee ends the year with 47 wickets in 21 international matches.

Coetzee had a memorable ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, taking 20 wickets, the highest by any Proteas bowler in a single edition of the tournament.

South Africa is leading the two-match ICC World Test Championship series 1-0, having registered a solid victory at Centurion by an innings and 32 runs.

In the WTC 2023-25 standings, South Africa is at the top with a perfect 100 percent point percentage. Meanwhile, India, which was penalised two crucial WTC points for falling two overs short in the Centurion Test, is in sixth place with a points percentage of 38.89 percent.

South Africa squad for the second Test: Dean Elgar (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, and Kyle Verreynne.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor