South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during India clash

Durban [South Africa], November 19 : South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee has received a reprimand and a demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record following an incident during the fourth T20I against India in Johannesburg, according to ICC.

While bowling the 15th over of the Indian innings, Coetzee is noted to have made an inappropriate comment to the umpire after the latter signalled one of his deliveries as a wide.

The 24-year-old admitted to the Level 1 offence, accepting the aforementioned sanctions, and a furthermore 50 per cent cut of his match fee imposed by the match referee Andy Pycroft.

After a 3-1 loss to India in the T20Is at home, Coetzee has also been named in South Africa's Test squad against Sri Lanka starting November 27.

Recapping the fourth match of the T20I series, after winning the toss, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav opted to bat first. The decision proved fruitful as the team delivered an exceptional performance.

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened for India, forging a solid 73-run partnership. Abhishek displayed an impressive knock, hitting 2 fours and 4 sixes, but his innings ended in the sixth over when Lutho Sipamla dismissed him.

As the innings entered the death overs, the partnership of Tilak Varma and Samson showed no signs of slowing down. In the 18th over, Sanju Samson brought up his century in just 51 balls, followed by Tilak Varma scoring his second T20I hundred in the very next over.

The record-breaking 210-run partnership between Samson and Tilak lifted India to a formidable 283/1. Samson contributed an explosive 109 runs off 51 balls, while Tilak smashed an unbeaten 120 off just 47 deliveries.

The South African bowling unit appeared lacklustre, with Lutho Sipamla being the only bowler to take a wicket. However, Sipamla also conceded the most runs, allowing the Indian batters to capitalise.

During the run chase, Tristan Stubbs (43 runs from 29 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) and David Miller (36 runs from 27 balls, 2 fours and 3 sixes) were the only top batter for the Proteas, apart from the rest failed to put up a show in Johannesburg.

Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy led the Indian bowling attack as the visitors were successful in restricting South Africa to 148 with one over remaining and won the match by 135 runs in the fourth T20I.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor