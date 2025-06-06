South Africa provide hints to WTC25 Final batting line-up in warm up fixture against Zimbabwe

New Delhi [India] June 6 : South Africa's batting line-up for the World Test Championship Final has been hinted at through their warm-up exploits at Arundel, with Wiaan Mulder emerging as the likely No.3 to take on Australia at Lord's, according to the ICC website.

Mulder batted in the third spot against Zimbabwe in their final hit out ahead of the June 11 final, though only made 26 before falling lbw to Tanaka Chivanga.

After losing Aiden Markram for 13 early in the day, the Proteas batting unit picked up through half-centuries from Ryan Rickelton (62), Temba Bavuma (58), and Tristan Stubbs (58) to eventually post 313/2, retiring several players to give others batting time in the middle.

With head coach Shukri Conrad all but confirming Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton to stand at the top of the order, the No.3 spot will fall to Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs or Mulder, with the three also against David Bedingham for spots further down the order.

De Zorzi made 28 before being retired batting at No.6, though, should they turn out with a similar make-up from the warm-up game, de Zorzi would likely be the unlucky player to miss out.

Mulder could shoulder an increased bowling workload should the pitch be as fast-bowling friendly as predicted, and assuming spinner Keshav Maharaj is picked to help the quicks.

Despite the murmurs, and considering Mulder's role in the side, batting coach Ashwell Prince kept his cards close to his chest.

"At the moment, the best way to prepare for us as a squad is to keep all possibilities open," Ashwell said.

"We don't know what the surface is going to look like when we get there. Should it be a case where he's required to do that job, we want to make sure that he's at least had some sort of preparation, but we don't know whether he's going to be required to do that, because we haven't had a look at the surface."

"We'll only be able to tell when we get there," he added.

Mulder is yet to bowl in Zimbabwe's innings, with the side led by Craig Ervine resuming on day on 48/1 from 11 overs.

