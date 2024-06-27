South Africa reaching T20 World Cup final special gift to Steyn on his birthday: AB de Villiers

New Delhi [India], June 27 : Former batter AB de Villiers is proud of the South Africa team as they reached the final of the T20 World Cup after hammering Afghanistan and said it was a special gift to their iconic pacer Dale Steyn on his birthday.

South Africa finally broke the semi-final jinx and stormed into their maiden final of the ICC tournament. They demolished the Rashid Khan-led side by restricting them to 56 and chasing down the total within nine overs.

"Well done Proteas, you have made us all proud. Onwards and upwards. Never been in the final of the World Cup, so new territory for all of us. As fans, we are right behind you guys, and we cannot wait to watch you play that final. It is a very special gift from you to Steyn on his birthday," de Villiers said, in a video he posted on his X channel.

Congrats to @ProteasMenCSA on getting to the #t20worldcup2024 Final! Let’s get that trophy now, boys! 🏆 💪 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/7rke3amoiz— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 27, 2024

The 40-year-old, who established himself as Mr 360 Degree, backed the South African team to go all the way and lift the trophy.

"We have got your backs, and we believe that you have got what it takes to go all the way," he added.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Afghanistan were bundled out for 56 in just 11.5 overs. Rashid-led side registered the lowest total in the history of the T20 World Cup semi-final so far. This is also their lowest total in the shortest format of the game so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor