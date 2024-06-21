South Africa set 164-run challenge for England in Super 8 clash; De Kock scores half-century

Gros Islet [St Lucia], June 21 : Strong knocks from Quinton De Kock and David Miller guided South Africa to 163/6 in the Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

England won the toss and opted to bowl first against the Proteas in their second Super 8 fixture of the marquee event. South Africa kept losing wickets in the middle of the innings and could not fully capitalise on their good start.

Opener Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock came out in the middle to bat. Both batters started slowly but picked up the pace later and brought the side's fifty in just five overs.

After the end of the powerplay (6 overs), the Proteas were 63/0 with both the openers unbeaten on the crease.

In the seventh over, De Kock completed his fifty with the help of three fours and five sixes.

South Africa lost their first wicket in the 10th over as Hendricks was dismissed after scoring just 19 runs from 25 balls.

After the opener's dismissal, the right-batter Heinrich Klassen joined De Kock.

After 10 overs, South Africa were 87/1 with De Kock (64) and Klaasen (1) unbeaten on the crease.

In the 12th over, right-arm seamer Jofra Archer sent back De Kock to the pavilion. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 65 runs in 38 balls which was laced with four boundaries and four maximums.

After De Kock's departure, left-hand batter David Miller came out to the crease.

Proteas lost their third wicket in the 14th over. Klaasen was dismissed through runout after playing a small innings of just 8 runs.

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram came out to bat following Klaasen's wicket.

In the 15th over, Makram was sent back to the dressing room. He was able to score just one run.

In the 20th over, Archer took two wickets on the first two balls of the over. He dismissed Miller and Marco Jansen.

Miller scored 43 runs off 28 balls before and his innings included four fours and two sixes.

The pick of the bowlers for England was Archer who snapped three wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 40 runs. One wicket each was bagged by Moeen Ali and Rashid in their respective spells.

South Africa finished at 163/6 in 20 overs and set a target of 164 for the Three Lions.

Brief Score: South Africa 163/6 in 20 overs (Quinton De Kock 65, David Miller 43, Jofra Archer 4/30) vs England.

