South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj looks forward to Australia's WTC final challenge

New Delhi [India] June 1 : South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj is raring to take on Australia in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final at the Oval starting June 11, according to ICC website.

Maharaj has proved himself to be a team player, filling the much-needed spin void in the South Africa setup while also becoming a part of the team's think tank.

"I guess I have become someone to provide a shoulder to those who need it. I like to give advice where I can," Maharaj said as quoted from ICC.

The 35-year-old returns to competitive cricket after a prolonged break, and is raring to take on Pat Cummins' men in the Ultimate Test. Maharaj has 22 wickets against Australia in the format, at an average of 45 in conditions that don't have the best support for spinners.

Maharaj has also played a big role in South Africa's journey to the final, with 40 wickets from eight games in this cycle of the World Test Championship. Despite the break, Maharaj's focus remains on overcoming the Australians.

"Having had the break, I am excited to get back together with the boys. Guys have been playing all over, in different competitions, but now we have some time to really get close and focus," he added.

"I have been working hard on my bowling and conditioning, and I think we needed a mental break. But you don't need any motivation to play a final against Australia."

Australia are the only team to have won all senior Men's ICC events across formats, with a total of 10 titles to their name.

"We know what is in front of us, because Australia is a great team, who play a great brand of cricket, and they have been the dominant force for a long time and conquered all three formats."

However, Maharaj believes that this South African side, which has won its last seven Tests in a row, can stop the Australian juggernaut.

"When I think of the character of this team, our never-say-die attitude stands out. There are only three of us who have played over 50 Tests, but we never back down from a challenge. Regardless of the place or the opponent, we believe in each other, and that's what really matters."

Maharaj also pointed out South Africa's outstanding record at the Lord's Cricket Ground, wherein they have won five Tests since their readmission to cricket in 1991.

"We know that it is a crucial, one-off Test match. We also know that we have a great record at Lord's as a country, and the key for us is to focus on executing our plans."

While Maharaj will focus on getting South Africa their first senior Men's title since 1998, he is also on the cusp of a rare landmark: becoming the first-ever South African spinner to achieve 200 Test wickets. He has 198 wickets in the format at present.

"I never really thought about it. For me, it has always been about doing my job for the team. The personal accolades don't really matter, as long as the team is winning," Maharaj states.

"Hopefully, I can add 200 more before I am done! As long as I can keep getting in the team, I just want to keep improving, trusting my skill set and contributing for the country."

