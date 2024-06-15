South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi 'relieved' after beating Nepal by one run

Kingstown [St. Vincent], June 15 : After beating Nepal by one run in the T20 World Cup 2024 match, South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi said that he is 'relieved' following the victory.

Tabraiz Shamsi was named the Player of the Match after he bagged four wickets and gave 19 runs in his four-over spell at a strike rate of 4.80.

Speaking after the match, Shamsi revealed that his side came into the tournament aiming to win all four matches of the group stage. He added that there will be turn on any pitch in the West Indies.

He further talked about the pitch at the Arnos Vale Ground, and said that it got better later in the game.

"Definitely relieved, we came here with the goal of finishing this stage 4 out of 4. Little bit closer than we'd like but the team is standing up to the pressure, and that's nice to see. Anywhere we go in the Caribbean I assume there's going to be turn. I think the wicket did get a little better later on. We've been under pressure in every single game but we've stood up to it so that's a great thing going into the business end of the tournament," Shamsi said.

Recapping the match, Nepal won the toss and elected to bowl first. Opener Reeza Hendricks held the fort down while wickets kept falling, scoring 43 in 49 balls, with five fours and a six. Proteas was reduced to 82/4 in 15.3 overs. Later, a solid knock of 27* in 18 balls, with two fours and a six, pushed the Proteas towards 115/7 in their 20 overs.

Kushal Bhurtel (4/19) was the pick of the bowlers for Nepal. Dipendra Singh Airee also took 3/21 in his four overs.

In the run-chase of 116 runs, Aasif Sheikh (42 in 49 balls, with four boundaries and a six) steered his team near a victory after they were reduced to 35/2 in 7.4 overs. Aasif had a 50-run partnership with Anil Sah (27 in 24 balls, with three fours and a six). In the final over, Nepal was left to get eight runs. But Gulshan Jha (6) being run-out on the final ball left them a run short of what could have been a famous victory.

Tabraiz Shamsi was impressive with the ball, delivering a spell of 4/19 in four overs. Anrich Nortje and Aiden Markram also took a wicket each.

Shamsi secured the 'Player of the Match' award for his heroic spell.

South Africa ends the group stage with four wins in four games, with eight points. They are the table toppers in Group D. Nepal is in fourth place with two losses and a no result, giving them just one point.

