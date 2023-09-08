South Africa to host Bangladesh, Sri Lanka in 2023-24 home season

Bloemfontein [South Africa], September 8 : Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday announced the schedule for their Women's home fixtures against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as part of the 2023-24 season.

In what will be the third tour of the new campaign, following encounters against Pakistan and New Zealand, South Africa will take on Bangladesh in a three-match T20 International series (T20I) on December 3, 6 and 8.

Following their tour of Pakistan, South Africa will kick off their home season against New Zealand.

This will be followed by a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series between December 16 and 23 as part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 (IWC).

South Africa have confirmed two inbound tours against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as part of their current home season.

The venues for the Bangladesh tour will span four cities: Benoni, Kimberley, East London and Potchefstroom.

The assignment against Bangladesh comprises three T20Is followed by as many ODIs in December. Both ODI series will form a part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 (IWC).

Both tours will feature a 50-over warm-up match ahead of the respective IWC One-Dayers, with a South Africa XI taking on their Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan counterparts.

“Taking on the challenges posed by Bangladesh and Sri Lanka marks both the exciting continuation and culmination of our 2023/24 summer of cricket for the Proteas Women. These inbound tours hold the promise of thrilling cricket action and provide our team with another opportunity to shine on the international stage," CSA Chief Executive, Pholetsi Moseki said in a official statement.

“It’s particularly intriguing to welcome Bangladesh in the heart of the South African summer during the festive month of December. The blend of international cricket with the year-end jollity in the country will be a treat for sports enthusiasts across the nation, while Sri Lanka’s visit towards the end of the season will serve as a fitting finale to what promises to be a busy and, hopefully, successful campaign for the Proteas Women," Moseki he added.

“I extend my gratitude to the national bodies of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka for their cooperation and facilitation in ensuring the smooth execution of these extensive tours. This effort enables South Africans to once again relish the elite display of women’s cricket in their own backyard," said the CSA Chief Executive.

