South Africa to rest key players for UAE tour against Afghanistan and Ireland

Johannesburg [South Africa], September 9 : South Africa has decided to rest several first-choice players for their upcoming tour of the UAE, where they will face Afghanistan and Ireland in white-ball matches as part of their Champions Trophy preparations.

Key players like Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, David Miller, and Heinrich Klaasen will not feature in either the ODI or T20I squads. Instead, the management has broadened the player pool with some new faces.

Allrounder Jason Smith, who made his T20I debut in the West Indies last month, has received his first ODI call-up.

Legspinner Nqabayomzi Peter, who has recovered from a shoulder injury that sidelined him during the Caribbean tour, has also been included.

Another new addition is 21-year-old seam-bowling allrounder Andile Simelane, who has been part of South Africa's Emerging and 'A' sides and will play in both the ODI and T20I squads against Afghanistan.

Lungi Ngidi, who sustained a right calf injury during the Caribbean tour, has recovered and is expected to lead the attack.

However, Quinton de Kock, who has not yet confirmed his retirement from T20Is, is not included in the squads.

Kwena Maphaka, who debuted against the West Indies, is also absent as he completes his final school examinations.

Donovan Ferreira is another player from the West Indies T20I series who will not be part of this tour, while Matthew Breetzke has been included in the T20I squad.

Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, and Andile Simelane will be part of the ODI squad against Afghanistan but not for the matches against Ireland.

Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton are included only for the Ireland ODIs.

"We have decided to give opportunities to some of the fringe players as well as those who have impressed in recent weeks and months," Rob Walter, South Africa's white-ball coach, said in a statement, as per quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"This has been a deliberate move from management, in line with our goal of building a wider pool of players to choose from, as we prepare for the major ICC tournaments taking place over the next 18 months, with a long-term view on the 50-over World Cup in 2027," he concluded.

South Africa ODI squad against Afghanistan: Temba Bavuma (c), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqabayomzi Peter, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

South Africa T20I squad against Ireland: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams

South Africa ODI squad against Ireland: Temba Bavuma (c), Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

