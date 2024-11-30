South Africa topple Australia from second spot in WTC standings with thumping victory over Sri Lanka

Durban [South Africa], November 30 : South Africa climbed to second place in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a commanding 233-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Durban on Saturday.

Marco Jansen was the standout performer for the hosts, delivering exceptional match figures of 11/86. He was named Player of the Match for his impactful performance.

With a superb all-round display, South Africa displaced Australia from the second spot and moved closer to securing a place in the WTC final next year in London.

Currently, South Africa hold second position with a points percentage of 59.26%, having won five and lost three of their nine matches.

The Proteas trail India, who remain at the top with a points percentage of 61.11% from nine wins and five losses in 15 matches.

Tasked with chasing a mammoth 516, Sri Lanka crumbled under South Africa's dominant bowling. Starting Day 4 at 103/5, Sri Lanka's hopes rested on Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal, who resumed play with slim chances of pulling off an improbable victory.

With the ball softening due to constant use, Silva and Chandimal capitalised on the conditions, forging a 95-run partnership for the sixth wicket. However, Silva fell for 59 (81) to Keshav Maharaj's spin, leaving Chandimal and Kusal Mendis to shoulder the burden.

The duo added 75 runs in a display of resilience, providing a silver lining in an otherwise dismal Test for Sri Lanka. Gerald Coetzee, with his sharp pace, broke through by dismissing Chandimal for 83. Jansen then sent Mendis packing for 48, leaving Sri Lanka's tailenders with an insurmountable task.

The lower order offered little resistance, and South Africa sealed a comprehensive 233-run victory.

Earlier in the Test, Sri Lanka opted to bowl first after winning the toss. South Africa posted a modest 191 in their first innings, with skipper Temba Bavuma's 70 leading the effort.

Sri Lanka's batting collapse in reply proved decisive. Jansen's fiery pace devastated their lineup, as they folded for 42 in just 13.5 overs. Capitalising on the advantage, South Africa declared their second innings at 366/5, thanks to Bavuma's aggressive 113 and Tristan Stubbs' solid 122 (221).

With a 1-0 lead in the series, South Africa will aim to secure the series in the second Test, beginning on December 5 in Gqeberha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor