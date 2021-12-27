South Africa vs India, 1st Test: Day 2 delayed due to rain

The start of proceedings on Day 2 of the first test in Centurion has been delayed due to rain. . KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal seized their chance and feasted on an inexperienced South African seam bowling line-up on Day 1. Kohli and Rahul steadied the ship after that, however, before the former departed driving away from his body, but at long last, Ajinkya Rahane found some form and stitched together a stand with KL Rahul.

The visitors have added 272-3 on the board and will look to impose a gigantic first-innings total for the Proteas on Day 2. KL Rahul, who scored a ton, will be leading India's charge along with Ajinkya Rahane. The pair have added 73 runs for the fourth wicket and will resume their innings from the overnight scores of 122 (Rahul) and 40 (Rahane). Not many backed the former India vice-captain to find a place in the XI for the Centurion opener, especially after Iyer's heroics in New Zealand series and Vihari's gritty knocks for India A in South Africa earlier this month. But Rahane made an impressive start to his innings with an intent-filled 40 off 81 laced with eight boundaries



