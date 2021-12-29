South Africa vs India, 1st Test: India all-out for 174, set South Africa 305-run target

Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada have taken 4 wickets each to help South Africa bowl India out for 174. A fine cameo from Rishabh Pant means the visitors need 305 runs to win the series opener. No team has chased more than 228 successfully at the SuperSport Park. Also, only two times have 250-plus targets been successfully chased against India in Test cricket.

South Africa themselves have chased 300-plus targets only once at home. SA have successfully chased down 300+ target in the fourth innings only once previously in a home Test - 335 vs Australia in Durban in 2001/02. A target of 305 for South Africa, which is massive here. The pitch is doing all sorts, with the bounce being very inconsistent. India were clearly looking to score quickly after lunch, and they ended up losing 7 wickets in 18 overs.

