South Africa vs India, 1st Test: India win Centurion Test by 113 runs as bowlers shine on Day 5

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 30, 2021 04:29 PM2021-12-30T16:29:16+5:302021-12-30T16:29:52+5:30

India wrapped the South Africa second innings on 191 and won the opening Test in Centurion by 113 runs. With this the visitors go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Mohammed Shami picked the first wicket after Lunch and R Ashwin scalped the final two wickets in consecutive deliveries. Temba Bavuma remained unbeaten on 35. The Proteas started the day on a strong note, scoring runs at a brisk pace before Jasprit Bumrah removed captain Dean Elgar on 77. Mohammed Siraj then joined the act and cleaned up Quinton de Kock on 21.

