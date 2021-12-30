South Africa vs India, 1st Test: India win Centurion Test by 113 runs as bowlers shine on Day 5

India wrapped the South Africa second innings on 191 and won the opening Test in Centurion by 113 runs. With this the visitors go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Mohammed Shami picked the first wicket after Lunch and R Ashwin scalped the final two wickets in consecutive deliveries. Temba Bavuma remained unbeaten on 35. The Proteas started the day on a strong note, scoring runs at a brisk pace before Jasprit Bumrah removed captain Dean Elgar on 77. Mohammed Siraj then joined the act and cleaned up Quinton de Kock on 21.