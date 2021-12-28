South Africa vs India, 1st Test: Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada bowl India out for 327

Lungi Ngidi picked up six wickets as India suffered a batting collapse on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa. The visitors lost 7 wickets for just 55 runs on Tuesday and were bowled out for 327. Kagiso Rabada got the early breakthrough for South Africa and it was the big one of KL Rahul for 123 and then induced a false short from Ravichandran Ashwin. In between Rabada's double strikes, Lungi Ngidi removed Ajinkya Rahane two short of his fifty as South Africa began the third day on the perfect note.

Earlier Day 2 was alled off due to persistent rain without a single ball being bowled, KL Rahul (122*) and Ajinkya Rahane (40*) resumed batting for the visitors on Tuesday. India had reached 272 for three at Stumps on Day 1 after a solid opening start by Rahul and Mayank Agarwal (60). Despite the early departures of Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Virat Kohli (35), Rahul and Rahane built an unbeaten partnership to build stability for India. Rahul also became the first Indian opener after Wasim Jaffer to bag a Test ton on South African soil.