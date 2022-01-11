South Africa vs India, 3rd Test: Kohli opts to bat first in series decider, Umesh replaces Siraj

India won the toss and choose to bat first in the third and final test at Cape Town. Umesh Yadav replaces Mohammed Siraj. Kohli is coming in place of Hanuma Vihari. He will be playing his 99th Test match. Meanwhile, Dean Elgar says that South Africa are going in with an unchanged XI. Kohli said that the back spasm which had kept him out of the second Test healed in about three days.

For the visitors, their head coach Rahul Dravid celebrates his 49th birthday today. The former India captain led India to their first ever victory in a Test match in South Africa all the way back in 2007. India have recorded a number of firsts in Test cricket over the past two years and Dravid would no doubt be hoping that his first overseas tour as head coach of the team ends in a historic series win. South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada will be playing his 50th Test match today. While Rabada was rather subdued in the first Test, he came to his searing best in the second, particularly in the second Indian innings. He took three wickets in each innings at the Wanderers, taking his career tally to 226 wickets

