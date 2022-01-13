South Africa vs India, 3rd Test: Pant hundred helps India set 212-run target



South Africa are set a target of 212 to win the third test at Cape Town. Rishabh Pant’s attacking 51 and Virat Kohli’s patient 28 took India to 130 for four in their second innings at lunch on day three of the series-deciding third Test against South Africa on Thursday. India’s overall lead continues to reach 200.

The visitors lost Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) after resuming at 57 for two. Bumrah was the last man to be dismissed. Team India will have to defend 212 to win this series. This is the first instance of all 20 batsmen from a side getting dismissed out caught in a Test. There were five previous instances of 19 dismissals each.

