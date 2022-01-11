South Africa vs India, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli fights lone battle as India get bowled out on Day 1

Virat Kohli was dismissed on 79 as the visitors suffered yet another batting collapse in the ongoing Test series against South Africa. Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant got good starts but they failed to convert them into big scores. Pujara scored 43 and stitched a for a 59-run third-wicket stand with Kohli while Pant added 51 runs with the captain for the fifth wicket.

However, it was a poor show from Ajinkya Rahane yet again as the middle-order batter added only 9 runs to the Indian total. For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada picked four wickets, Marco Jansen dismissed three Indian batters while Duanne Olivier, Keshav Maharaj and Lungi picked one each. The series is currently levelled at 1-1.