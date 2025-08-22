South Africa Win By 84 Runs, Seal ODI Series 2-0 Against Australia; Lungi Ngidi Takes Fifer (VIDEO)

South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa wrapped up the one-day series against Australia with an 84-run win in the second ODI in Mackay on Friday, August 22, 2025. The Proteas defended 277 to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Australia’s batting failed again in home conditions. Chasing 278, they were bowled out for 193. It was the fourth straight home ODI in which they were dismissed under 200. Three of those collapses have come against South Africa.

Josh Inglis stood out with a counter-attacking 87 from 74 balls. Cameron Green added 35, but the rest of the line-up struggled. Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers with 5 for 42. Nandre Burger supported him with 2 for 23. Inglis’ wicket was the last to fall, giving Ngidi his fifth scalp.

Earlier, Matthew Breetzke set the tone for South Africa with 88 off 78 balls. His innings included eight fours and two sixes. Tristan Stubbs made 74 to stabilise the middle order. Adam Zampa fought back with 3 for 63, but the visitors still posted 277 in 49.1 overs.

Australia’s reply started poorly as Burger and Ngidi removed Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne. A brief stand between Inglis and Green kept the chase alive, but Senuran Muthusamy broke the partnership and the hosts never recovered. South Africa dropped a few catches but finished the job without trouble.

The defeat deepened Australia’s struggles in the format. They have now lost seven of their last eight ODIs. Their only win in that stretch came against England in the Champions Trophy.

South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

South Africa 277 all out in 49.1 overs (Matthew Breetzke 88, Tristan Stubbs 74; Adam Zampa 3-63) beat Australia 193 all out in 43.4 overs (Josh Inglis 87; Lungi Ngidi 5-42) by 84 runs.

Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI Playing XIs

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi