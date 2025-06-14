South Africa Wins WTC Final 2025; Beats Australia to Claim Historic First World Test Championship Title at Lord’s (VIDEO)

South Africa created history by winning their first-ever ICC World Test Championship title, defeating Australia in the final at Lord’s on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Led by captain Temba Bavuma, South Africa chased down a target of 282 runs with six 5 in hand. Aiden Markram played a match-winning knock of 136, guiding his side to a historic victory on day four. This win ends South Africa’s long wait for an ICC title since their triumph at the 1998 Knockout Trophy in Dhaka – later known as the Champions Trophy. It also ends years of heartbreak in knockout matches, including their dramatic loss to India in the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

Bavuma scored 66 while battling a hamstring injury. He shared a 147-run stand with Markram that broke Australia’s grip on the game and shifted the momentum towards South Africa.

South Africa’s bowlers, led by Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj, had earlier bowled out Australia for 224 in the second innings. Pat Cummins’ side had taken a 58-run first-innings lead, but could not stop South Africa’s fightback