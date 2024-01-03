South Africa's 55 in Cape Town Test lowest score by a team against India

Cape Town [South Africa], January 3 : South Africa were bundled out for a paltry 55 against India in the first innings of the second Test and became the team with the lowest score against the men in blue.

It was a bowler's day in the Test at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday with 23 wickets falling on a single day.

Proteas suffered a hammering from Indian bowlers and the entire team was back in pavilion for 55 in 23.2 overs. South Africa's previous lowest total against India was 79 in the match played in Nagpur Stadium in 2015.

New Zealand had the record for the lowest total against India when they were all out on 62 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in December 2021.

South Africa's lowest Test score since re-entry was 73 against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2018.

Mohammed Siraj led the Indian attack and his lethal bowls scalped six wickets in his nine overs.

It was his first five-wicket haul in South Africa and third overall in Tests.

The pacer bagged crucial wickets of Markram, Dean Elgar, Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, the dangerous Marco Jansen and Kyle Verreynne.

The Indian pacer made ball talk after South Africa captain Dean Elgar opted to bat first. Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar each grabbed two wickets each.

For South Africa, Kyle Verreynne scored 15 while David Bedingham scored 12.

India scored 153 runs after a dramatic collapse and South Africa were 62 for the loss of three wickets in their second innings.

