South Africa's Aiden Markram completes 5,000 runs in international cricket

Johannesburg [South Africa], September 18 : South African batter Aiden Markram completed 5,000 international runs on Sunday.

The 28-year-old batter accomplished this milestone against Australia in the four-match series at Johannesburg.

In the match, Markram was at his most elegant. He scored 93 in 87 deliveries, which consisted of nine fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 106.

Since his international debut in 2017, Markram has played 35 Tests for Proteas. He has scored 2,285 runs at an average of 36.26 in the longest format. He has scored six centuries and 10 half-centuries in 64 innings, with the best score of 152.

Markram has also played 55 ODI matches, scoring 1,665 runs at an average of 35.42 and a strike rate of over 96. The right-handed batter has scored two centuries and seven fifties in 52 innings, with the best score of 175.

In 37 T20Is, Markram has scored 1,063 runs at an average of 39.37 and a strike rate of 149.50. In 33 innings, he has scored nine fifties, with the best score of 70.

Overall in 127 international appearances, the batter has scored 5,013 runs at an average of 36.59 and a strike rate of just above 79. In 149 innings, he has scored eight centuries and 26 half-centuries, with 175 being his best individual score.

This year, Markram has shown great consistency across all formats. In 19 international matches and 21 innings, he has scored 1,037 runs at an average of 61.00 and a strike rate of over 101. He has scored three centuries and three half-centuries this year, with the best score of 175.

His ODI form in particular is encouraging ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup in India from October. In 11 ODIs, he has scored 577 runs at an average of 64.11 and a SR of 119.70. He has smashed two centuries and two fifties in 11 innings, with 175 being his best score.

Coming to the match, SA was put to bat first. Despite solid scores by Quinton De Kock in his final home ODI (27 in 39 balls with four boundaries) and Rassie Van Der Dussen (30 in 48 balls with two fours and a six), Proteas was 103/4 at one point. Then the middle-order consisting of Aiden Markram (93 in 87 balls with nine fours and three sixes), David Miller (63 in 65 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) and Marco Jansen (47 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) took Aussie bowlers to attack with some destructive strokeplay. Andile Phehlukwayo (38* in 19 balls, with two fours and four sixes) provided some late flourish to help SA reach 315/9 in 50 overs.

Adam Zampa (3/70) and Sean Abbott (2/54) were the pick of the bowlers for Australia.

In the chase of 316, Australia started decently, but two quick wickets by Marco Jansen reduced Australia to 34/2. From that point, Mitchell Marsh, the skipper (71 in 56 balls with six fours and six sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (44 in 63 balls with three fours) had a 90-run partnership for the third wicket. But after their fall to Jansen, the Aussies surrendered to Keshav Maharaj's spin. Australia was bundled out for 193 in 34.1 overs.

Jansen (5/39) and Maharaj (4/33) absolutely demolished the Aussie line-up.

Jansen's all-round performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

