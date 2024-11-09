South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen becomes fourth player to slam 100 sixes in calender year in T20s

Durban [South Africa], November 9 : During the first T20I of the four-match series between India and South Africa on Friday, wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen became the fourth player to smash 100 sixes in a calendar year in T20s.

Sanju Samson's fireworks and Varun Chakaravarthy's spin left South Africa in crumbles and India elated with a 61-run victory in the opening T20I at Kingsmead on Friday.

Klaasen scored 25 runs off 22 balls which was laced with two boundaries and one maximum in his innings. With this one-six, the 33-year-old achieved this landmark.

Other than him, there are three more players who have smashed 100 sixes in the shortest format of the game in a single year and all of them are from West Indies. Chris Gayle has done this six times (2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2017) whereas left-hand batter Nicholas Pooran (2024) and all-rounder Andre Russell (2019) have done it once.

Recapping the match, Aiden Markram-led South Africa sent India to bat first after the toss.

Sanju Samson's blitz knock helped India to have a fiery start in the game. The wicketkeeper-batter played a 107-run knock from 50 balls at a strike rate of 214.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (21 runs from 17 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and batter Tilak Varma (33 runs from 18 balls, 3 fours and 2 balls) also played an average knock and propelled India to 202/8 in the first inning.

Gerald Coetzee led the South Africa bowling attack after he picked up three wickets and gave 37 runs in his four-over spell.

During the run chase, South Africa's batters failed to display a decent performance. No Proteas batters could cross the 30-run mark as the India bowling attack dominated the inning.

Heinrich Klaasen (25 runs from 22 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) and Gerald Coetzee (23 runs from 11 balls, 3 sixes) were the highest run scorers for the hosts in the second inning.

The Indian bowling attack led by Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi bundled out the host at 141 with two overs remaining.

Both Varun and Bishnoi picked up three wickets in the game.

Samson was named the Player of the Match following his stellar show with the bat.

India will take on South Africa in the second T20I match of the series on Sunday in Gqeberha.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor