South Africa's top talent, international stars headline SA20 season 4 player auction list

Johannesburg [South Africa], September 1 : South Africa's top talent and a host of international stars headline the SA20 Season 4 Player Auction list announced today. Over 500 players will go under the gavel in Johannesburg on September 9, as the six franchises finalise their 19-player squads ahead of season 4 starting on December 26.

SA20 received an unprecedented amount of over 800 player registrations - the highest ever in the competition's four-year history - before the list was whittled down to 541 players after the franchise reviews. Out of 541 players, 300 are South Africans and 241 are overseas players, an indication of the League's global appeal, as per a press release from SA20.

Proteas T20I captain Aiden Markram headlines the strong South African playing pool, boosted with seven of his fellow ICC T20 World Cup final squad members, including Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman and Gerald Coetzee.

ICC Test World Champions Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Tony de Zorzi and Dane Paterson also feature prominently on the list.

SA20's ever-growing international appeal has attracted global legends Shakib Al Hasan and James Anderson.

Shakib is undeniably Bangladesh's greatest ever cricketer with the most T20 runs and wickets for the Asian nation. The allrounder, who boasts extensive Indian Premier League experience along with stints in various other T20 Leagues, is bidding to become the first Bangladeshi to feature in SA20.

He could be joined by fellow Bangladeshi superstar Mustafizur 'The Fizz' Rahman, among others.

Anderson, England's highest-ever wicket-taker, leads a large contingent that also includes former England T20 World Cup winners Alex Hales and Moeen Ali. They are joined by SA20 Season 2 Player of the Final, Tom Abell, and former championship winners Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox and Daniel Worrall.

The SA20 list of registered players stretches all the way Down Under, with Australia's D'Arcy Short, along with a host of New Zealanders, including South African-born Black Cap Devon Conway.

The Season 4 Player Auction will have a brand-new segment with the introduction of two Under-23 player picks. This is a South African player aged 23 on the day the competition starts.

South Africa's talent pool runs deep with SA20 Rising Stars Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka and Andile Simelane all eligible for the Under-23 player pick.

A mega (US$7,37 million) is on the table to fill the 84 available slots with up to 25 being slotted for overseas players, the SA20 press release added.

All squads are required to include 19 players, with a minimum of 9 South African players, a maximum of 7 international players, two U23 South African players, and a Wildcard player.

The auction will take place in Johannesburg on Tuesday, September 9.

