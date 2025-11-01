South Africa's Wolvaardt on cusp of history ahead of World Cup final against India

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt stands on the cusp of history, as she is just 40 runs away from becoming the highest run-getter in a single edition of the ICC Women's World Cup.

Wolvaardt, one of the most exciting openers in the world, could achieve the milestone of the highest run tally in a single WC during the final against India at Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

This record is currently held by Australian legend Alyssa Healy, who scored 509 runs in the 2022 edition in nine innings at an average of 56.55, with two centuries and two fifties each, including a knock of 170 against England in the title clash.

In eight matches so far, Wolvaardt has scored 470 runs at an average of 67.14 and an impressive SR of 97.91, with a century and three fifties and a best score of 169, which came in the semifinal against England.

Squads:

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso.

